Kettering National Lottery millionaire affected by breast cancer gathers fellow winners to support charity

A Kettering £1m National Lottery winner has gathered fellow winners to support a county breast cancer charity that helped her – and give back to the community.

Maxine Lloyd brought together the group of winners, who between them are worth more than £12m, spending a day to create special treatment bags for women supported by Breast Friends Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxine found out she had won £1m during her radiotherapy treatment for breast cancer, and received a Breast Friends Northamptonshire treatment bag full of feel-good items.

(l-r) National Lottery winners Desiree Home, Tracy Field, Maxine Lloyd, Leonie Heard (BFN founder), Viv Moss, Debbie Goulding

Bags contain cosmetics, blankets, a water bottle and even fluffy socks to boost those who are currently coping with breast cancer.

Maxine said: “When I opened mine it was like a ‘hug in a bag’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had this support and kindness from people I had never met but knew exactly what I needed, and I will be forever grateful.

"They do an amazing job and it’s now my turn to give back after my good fortune.

Maxine Lloyd won £1m during her radiotherapy treatment for breast cancer counting the treatment bags

"With a little help from National Lottery friends who have themselves had a bit of lottery luck, but who have also been touched by breast cancer, we can help Breast Friends continue to make a real difference to women with breast cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxine and the winners – mums, daughters and grandmothers who have all been affected by breast cancer – provided contents and then packed the gift bags with volunteers from Breast Friends Northamptonshire.

As a special thank the winners hosted an afternoon tea for all the volunteers.

Breast Friends Northamptonshire was started by founder Leonie Heard in 2017 after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

l-r Maxine Lloyd and Debbie Goulding packing breast cancer treatment bags

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonie and her fellow volunteers continue to run workshops, organise day trips and various other events for this peer-to-peer support group during both treatment and aftercare.

Leonie and her charity volunteers create four different treatment bags for those undergoing surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, each containing items needed for each ‘journey’.

She said: “The care and love these millionaires have given to this little charity in Northamptonshire reflects what we are all about.

"So much of what we do is making sure women going through treatment know they are not alone, it’s not their fault and people do care about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t thank this group enough. What they have achieved in a day would take us weeks and we now have at least six months’ worth of bags to support women across the county.

“Finally, their gift of an afternoon tea for the volunteers has made this a very special day.”

The group of National Lottery winners together won more than £12m and included Debbie Goulding, £1m; Viv Moss £6.5m; Desiree Home, £1m; Tracey Field, £2.5m and Maxine Lloyd who won £1m in August 2022.

Founder of Breast Friends Northamptonshire, Leonie Heard added: “Some of the winners have been on a challenging journey themselves, others have helped because they feel the need to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever their circumstances, I just want to thank them all.”

Maxine added: “I hope today highlights the need to support breast cancer charities everywhere. But also, to communicate the need for women to regularly check themselves.”