Kettering Nando's to close for refurbishment - here's when you'll be able to get your cheeky treat
Fans of a cheeky Nando’s in Kettering may be disappointed the restaurant is due to close – but it’s only for four weeks.
The Carina Road outlet opened in 2007, offering its legendary, flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and bottomless drinks.
Now the popular eaterie will be given a make-over in time for the summer trade.
A spokesman for Nando’s said: “We will be closing on Saturday, June 4 in order for our teams to give our Kettering restaurant a refurb.
"Don’t worry though, we will be firing up the grills and welcoming customers back again on Saturday, July 1.”
They added: “Please note that as with all these types of projects the dates may be subject to change.”
Nando’s fans in need of a spicy fix can still visit Nando’s in George Street, Corby, the Rushden Lakes branch or the branch in Wood Hill, Northampton.