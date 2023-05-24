News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Kettering Nando's to close for refurbishment - here's when you'll be able to get your cheeky treat

The restaurant will re-open after a refit
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th May 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:29 BST

Fans of a cheeky Nando’s in Kettering may be disappointed the restaurant is due to close – but it’s only for four weeks.

The Carina Road outlet opened in 2007, offering its legendary, flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and bottomless drinks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the popular eaterie will be given a make-over in time for the summer trade.

Nando's KetteringNando's Kettering
Nando's Kettering
Most Popular

A spokesman for Nando’s said: “We will be closing on Saturday, June 4 in order for our teams to give our Kettering restaurant a refurb.

"Don’t worry though, we will be firing up the grills and welcoming customers back again on Saturday, July 1.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “Please note that as with all these types of projects the dates may be subject to change.”

Nando’s fans in need of a spicy fix can still visit Nando’s in George Street, Corby, the Rushden Lakes branch or the branch in Wood Hill, Northampton.

Related topics:KetteringGeorge StreetCorby