Kettering music festival a 'wonderful' celebration of talent and 'excellent' singing

The North Northants Music Festival took place last weekend
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

North Northants Music Festival (NNMF) has been hailed as a huge success with over 350 choristers and soloists attending the singing competition.

The festival welcomed many choirs, some of who had travelled hundreds of miles to take part.

Adjudicator for the day was Paul Phoenix, a former member of the award-winning Kings Singer’s.

North Northants Music Festival
North Northants Music Festival
He said: “It was a great pleasure to adjudicate the NNMF. This was an event which encapsulated the true meaning of music festival – a celebration of talent, of excellent singing in a truly supportive atmosphere, where everybody appreciated one another in a competition which never felt ‘competitive’.

"Adjudication can be at times a challenge, where I’m constantly trying to keep everyone happy, whilst always offering encouragement and affirmation of hard work. At NNMF in Kettering my adjudication was thoroughly enjoyable and I felt a sense of privilege to be a part of such a special day.”

Held at The Salvation Army citadel in Kettering, volunteers helped with the organisation.

Joshua Daniel, NNMF president and founder, said: “It was a wonderful day, with many more spectators than we envisaged which was great.

North Northants Music Festival 2023
North Northants Music Festival 2023

"As the festival grows year on year, with the standard growing year on year this promises to be an exciting annual event for many more years to come.

"A huge thank you to all the sponsors, the army of volunteers, and to Paul Phoenix, Kim Underwood and Nigel Adair. Roll on 2024 where we welcome Ellie Hughes, permanent member of The BBC Singers as adjudicator.”

North Northants Music Festival 2023North Northants Music Festival 2023
North Northants Music Festival 2023
North Northants Music Festival 2023 l-r Josh Daniel, Paul Phoenix, and Nigel Adair
North Northants Music Festival 2023 l-r Josh Daniel, Paul Phoenix, and Nigel Adair
