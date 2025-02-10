Kettering museum, swimming pool and closure of cinema raised in Parliament as MP seeks debate on access to culture and sport
Rosie Wrighting, MP for Kettering, described the loss of the Odeon cinema and continued closure of the town’s museum and art gallery as ‘cultural vandalism’.
Local film fans now have to travel to Corby, Rushden Lakes or Northampton to watch the latest movies.
With the town’s swimming pool being more than 40 years old and in need of investment, Ms Wrighting told the House of Commons that Kettering constituents are missing out.
She said: “In the 1950s Kettering had five cinemas, but since the Odeon closed its doors last week, we have none. Our swimming pool was built in 1984 and is in desperate need of investment, while our art gallery and museum have been closed for some time.
“Constituencies like Kettering have been hit hard by the Conservatives’ cultural vandalism and my constituents are missing out as a result. Will the Leader of the House grant time for a debate on the huge importance of access to local culture and sport?”
Leader of the House Lucy Powell MP replied: “My honourable friend is right: access to culture and sport is at the heart of thriving communities and happy places and people, and I am sorry to hear about what is happening in Kettering.”
She added: “The subject of access to local culture and sport is raised with me regularly during business questions, and although the Backbench Business Committee’s time is oversubscribed, I think this would make an extremely good subject for a Backbench Business debate.”
After speaking in Parliament, Ms Wrighting said: “A number of constituents have contacted me about the Odeon closure and I understand their concerns and disappointment – it was a venue I grew up going to and I had many happy memories of it. Having access to films, museums and art and a swimming pool that is fit for modern purpose is important, so I was pleased to raise these issues in Parliament.
“I’m glad that the Leader of the House agreed that this would make a good subject for a further debate and I will continue to raise local issues that are important to people in the Kettering constituency.”