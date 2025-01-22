Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six men arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of 34-year-old Ryan Burton have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Ryan, who is originally from Corby, died at the University Hospital Coventry last Thursday (January 16), six days after the assault in the town’s Spring Rise Park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10.

Six men – four from Kettering aged 38, 24, 24 and 22, a 20-year-old man from Desborough and a 24-year-old man from Rothwell – who were arrested on suspicion of assaulting Ryan, before being further detained in connection with his murder, were last night (Tuesday, January 21) released on police bail.

Spring Rise Park Kettering/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Dozens of dedicated officers and staff are working on this murder investigation across various fronts, including specialist officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, who continue to support Ryan’s family.

“The investigation team has re-issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, no matter how small or insignificant they believe the information is as any little detail may help piece together what happened around the time of the attack in Spring Rise park.

“Anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, January 10, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000018864.

“Alternatively, information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”