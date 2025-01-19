Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Kettering have re-issued their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Burton, 34, sadly died as a result of the injuries sustained in the assault with a machete-type weapon in Spring Rise Park, off Highfield Road on Friday, January 10.

Northants Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday, January 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Highfield Road and Spring Rise between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, January 10, and who has dash-cam footage of their journey.

Police officers would like dash-cam footage from Spring Rise and HIghfield Road, the night of the attack on Ryan Burton/Northants Police

The investigation team would also like to hear from any residents and businesses in this area of Kettering, who may have CCTV or doorbell footage from the relevant timings and date, to please get in touch with them

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell of Northamptonshire Police, thanked members of the public who have already come forward with information.

DCI Campbell said: “We understand that incident of this nature can be of great concern and have a significant impact on the neighbourhood and wider community, and people are quite rightly very shocked and upset by what has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Burton who was originally from Corby, lived in Kettering/Northants Police

“We would like to reassure everyone that we have a dedicated team of officers and staff who continue to work on this investigation across various fronts, including interviewing potential witnesses, carrying out house-to-house inquiries, seeking forensic opportunities and checking CCTV footage.

“However, while we would also like to thank the community for their support, in particularly those who have contacted us with information which has helped with our investigation so far, we are still appealing for help.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who either lives, owns a business or were driving through this area of Kettering, and can provide CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage from 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, January 10.

“However small or insignificant you believe the information is, if you have not already done so, please get in touch as a matter of urgency. Any little detail may help us piece together what happened around the time of the attack in Spring Rise Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police cordoned off Spring Rise Park off Highfield Road in Kettering/National World

Anyone who was in the area or has any information should call 101, quoting incident number 25000018864.

Alternatively, information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.