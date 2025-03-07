Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting said politics needs women as she spoke about online abuse she has received since standing for Parliament.

The Labour MP gave an emotional speech during an International Women’s Day debate in the House of Commons yesterday (Thursday) and said more needs to be done to improve safety for women.

Ms Wrighting, the first woman to represent Kettering in Westminster and the youngest female MP in Parliament at the age of 27, also told MPs that things she sees on her screen translate to real life.

Her voice cracked with emotion as she said she would not have headphones in when walking home so she could hear if someone was following her and that she wouldn’t put her drink down in case she was spiked.

In the House of Commons she said: “Being a young woman in this place has its pitfalls, and I know that women MPs bear the brunt of online abuse, making ourselves read daily online comments that criticise our appearance, question our intelligence and threaten our safety.

“In a post when the election was called last year, more people asked me if I had an OnlyFans account than about our manifesto pledges. Online, I am called “Barbie”, I am a “stupid girl”, and a “child playing politics” and many more creative things that I cannot say in this House.

“I know many great women who have not stood for Parliament because of online abuse or worries about their safety, and this House is worse off because of it.

“My message for women who are thinking about getting into politics is that there is a place for you here, and we need you.”

Rosie added that violence against women and girls could not be tackled without supporting young men and raised the horrific case of Anju Asok, a well-loved Kettering General Hospital nurse who was killed alongside her two children in 2022 by her husband.

Ms Wrighting said: “Anju went to work every day to look after others and support our vital public services, but when she needed support the most, she was let down.

“We have so much more to do to make women feel safe at work, walking down the street, and even in our own homes. I know that members across this House will continue to work together to make sure that we can accelerate that action.”

Speaking after the debate, Ms Wrighting added: “As an MP I welcome healthy debate about local and national issues, which is part of our democracy.

"What is not acceptable is derogatory comments about someone’s gender, age, or any other background. We must do more to challenge this abuse and tackle violence against women and girls.”