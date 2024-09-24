Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting 'frustrated' with the Kettering General Hospital rebuild delay announcement
The future of the ‘promised’ rebuild of KGH now rests with a panel of senior Whitehall officials from the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and HM Treasury.
So far KGH has only managed to secure funding for the energy centre needed to replace the temporary generators currently supplying the buildings.
Ms Wrighting said: “Kettering desperately needs the rebuild but we also need honesty over how it will be funded and when we can expect it to be completed.
"Like all local people I’m frustrated with the continued delay. The rebuild of Kettering General Hospital is long overdue.
"But the Tories have left a black hole in our finances and cynically committed to rebuilding Kettering General Hospital without committing anywhere close to the funding required to deliver it.
"I will continue to campaign to get Kettering General Hospital rebuilt, working with a Labour Government to get this done as soon as possible.”
The KGH rebuild had been included in former prime minister Boris Johnson’s New Hospital Programme but only a fraction of the funding needed to secure the scheme was allocated by the last government.
Jointly requested by Rachel Reeves and Wes Streeting, the secretary of state for health and social care, the review aims to consider the options for putting the New Hospital Programme onto a ‘realistic, deliverable and affordable footing’.
Wes Streeting MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: “Rosie has been a tireless campaigner for the Kettering General Hospital rebuild and has made a strong case for this hospital to be a priority.
"However unlike the previous Government I am not prepared to mislead local people over the cost and offer false hope about how soon they will benefit from the facilities they deserve.
“We are working at pace because I recognise how important it is that we commit to a realistic timetable to deliver the healthcare facility local people need and deserve.
“We will not play fast and loose with the public finances, nor will we play fast and loose with people’s trust as the previous Government did.”
