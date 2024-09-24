Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rosie Wrighting, newly-elected MP for Kettering, has spoken of her frustration the promised rebuild of Kettering General Hospital (KGH) has been earmarked for an official government review.

The future of the ‘promised’ rebuild of KGH now rests with a panel of senior Whitehall officials from the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and HM Treasury.

So far KGH has only managed to secure funding for the energy centre needed to replace the temporary generators currently supplying the buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Wrighting said: “Kettering desperately needs the rebuild but we also need honesty over how it will be funded and when we can expect it to be completed.

MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting, the current Kettering General Hospital and the new build /National World/KGH

"Like all local people I’m frustrated with the continued delay. The rebuild of Kettering General Hospital is long overdue.

"But the Tories have left a black hole in our finances and cynically committed to rebuilding Kettering General Hospital without committing anywhere close to the funding required to deliver it.

"I will continue to campaign to get Kettering General Hospital rebuilt, working with a Labour Government to get this done as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The KGH rebuild had been included in former prime minister Boris Johnson’s New Hospital Programme but only a fraction of the funding needed to secure the scheme was allocated by the last government.

MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting with Wes Streeting /Rosie Wrighting

Jointly requested by Rachel Reeves and Wes Streeting, the secretary of state for health and social care, the review aims to consider the options for putting the New Hospital Programme onto a ‘realistic, deliverable and affordable footing’.

Wes Streeting MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: “Rosie has been a tireless campaigner for the Kettering General Hospital rebuild and has made a strong case for this hospital to be a priority.

"However unlike the previous Government I am not prepared to mislead local people over the cost and offer false hope about how soon they will benefit from the facilities they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working at pace because I recognise how important it is that we commit to a realistic timetable to deliver the healthcare facility local people need and deserve.

“We will not play fast and loose with the public finances, nor will we play fast and loose with people’s trust as the previous Government did.”