Kettering MP 'makes an impact' on visit to SEND school to hear about challenges and join in lessons

Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting has visited one of the largest SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) schools in Northamptonshire to hear about challenges in the system, meet pupils and join in lessons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at Isebrook special school in Kettering welcomed the local MP into their classrooms and outdoor learning settings.

Isebrook School specialises in children aged 11 to 18 with cognition and learning difficulties and is one of the largest special schools in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Tracy Latham said: “We’re delighted Rosie Wrighting visited us today to see our fantastic school and meet our awesome students.

Rosie Wrighting MP on her visit to Isebrook School in her Kettering constituency/Creating Tomorrow Trust

"Our students really valued the opportunity to meet their local MP and to hear that she’s supporting SEND education locally and nationally. She really made an impact and has promised to visit again soon.”

On the timetable was sensory play, maths, English, reading, horticulture, animal care and forest school – apple pressing in horticulture and feeding the rabbits in animal care and meeting Bella, one of the school dogs.

She also visited the in-house occupational therapy suite and found out how new developments in AI are being used to help support students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wrighting also learned how Isebrook integrates the Duke of Edinburgh awards into its curriculum with all students from Year 9 upwards participating – more than 200 students in total.

Rosie Wrighting MP on her visit to Isebrook School in her Kettering constituency/Creating Tomorrow Trust

Staff say the scheme allows students to build important life skills including confidence and resilience.

She added: “I was delighted to visit Isebrook to speak to staff and students and hear more about challenges in the SEND system.

"I’ve recently launched a survey for local parents and teachers to tell me their SEND experiences so I can share them with the government ahead of plans to reform provision.

“Please do take part by visiting survey.labour.org.uk/ketteringsendsurvey.”