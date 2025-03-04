Kettering MP criticises council’s 'lack of ambition' after feasibility plan for new swimming pool rejected

Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting has criticised North Northants Council’s 'lack of ambition' after calls for a feasibility study for a new swimming pool were rejected.

At last month’s budget setting meeting Labour councillors proposed spending money on looking into a new facility to replace the current London Road pool, which is more than 40-years-old.

But Conservative councillors voted against the amendment.

Ms Wrighting said: “Lacking the ambition for a new pool in itself is shameful. Not even wanting to look into it is inexcusable.”

The town’s swimming pool opened 41 years ago, in 1984, and has required costly investment in recent years. In 2017 it was forced to close for two months after a piece of ceiling panelling fell into the water. A Swim England report in 2021 said the average lifespan of a pool is 38 years.

North Northamptonshire Council’s leisure facilities strategy for 2024-21 includes a facility quality audit, giving facilities a rating of one to five, one being the lowest.

The audit gives Kettering Swimming Pool a rating of one. Corby’s pool, opened in 2009, and Wellingborough’s pool, opened in 2007, have ratings of five.

Recommendations in the document say that Kettering’s water space needs to increase and that, given the age and condition of Kettering’s pool, there is an option for it to be relocated.

Ms Wrighting raised the condition of Kettering’s current facility in the House of Commons last month.

She said: “Constituents regularly tell me they travel to outside Kettering to go swimming, such is the condition of our pool. It is already beyond its shelf life and it’s about time we looked into replacing it with a facility Kettering can be proud of.

“We cannot afford to stand still on this and keep kicking the can down the road because leisure facilities are so important to our communities.”

NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers defended the council saying their vision involved helping residents to live ‘healthier, more active, independent and fulfilled lives’.

He said: "The council has already commissioned and received a feasibility study for Kettering swimming pool.

"In line with this, North Northamptonshire Council is developing an investment plan for the whole of the leisure estate across the authority in line with the Leisure Facilities Strategy (2024-41).

"We are also taking into account all the considerations as set out in the Active Communities Strategic Framework detailed in the executive report in January 2025, to ensure the council can make appropriate investment decisions across the whole of the North Northamptonshire Council area."