Kettering MP brands controversial planned warehouses 'out of scale and inappropriate' at inquiry

The MP for Kettering has told a planning inspector that proposed warehouses to the north of the town are ‘out of scale and inappropriate’ for the site.

Philip Hollobone spoke on day five of a planning inquiry this morning (Tuesday) against a controversial bid to build on land near Weekley Hall Wood.

Applicants Buccleuch Property (Kettering) Ltd, the Duke of Buccleuch's development company, say that the warehouse park should be approved because it accords with policy 36 of the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy (JCS). The policy allocates the site for employment use with criteria that category B8 warehousing should be ‘small-scale’.

Philip Hollobone spoke at day five of a planning inquiry this morning

But Conservative MP Mr Hollobone said the units proposed are too large and that the scale is ‘inconsistent’ with the premise of the allocation.

He told planning inspector George Baird: "The five warehouses proposed are out of scale and inappropriate for what was meant to be a high-quality job/parkland landscaped setting."

The inquiry at North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) Thrapston office, which began last week, was brought by Buccleuch because they believed the council has taken too long to make a decision. Plans were first lodged in March 2020 and campaigners from the Save Weekley Hall Wood (SWHW) group have been fighting them ever since.

Buccleuch originally earmarked more than 40,000 sq m of trees for the chop, before backing down and redesigning the scheme after a furious backlash. But campaigners are still not happy because the plan would see the loss of a meadow and popular walking routes.

Campaigners at day 1 of the planning inquiry

Mr Hollobone told the inquiry there is no high-quality landscaping in the proposals and raised concerns about the impact it would have on the already-congested nearby roundabouts. He admitted there is commercial pressure to build more warehouses in north Northamptonshire but said this plan is not for on the A14 where others have been built, but very close to a popular residential area and would detract from the quality of the local environment.

He told Mr Baird he could see no material considerations which would lead to him approving the appeal.

Mr Hollobone said: "What we've got before us now, and I'm not quite sure how we've ended up here, is a proposal for a self-contained development which isn't providing the high-quality employment prospects in an appropriate landscaped campus-style development that was always the intention of policy 36.

"There's poor connectivity with the north of Kettering and the landscape is not protected, and it will have a huge visual impact as you come into Kettering from the north."

Weekley Hall Wood and wildflower meadow. Credit: Adam Riley

The first day of the inquiry was a chance for residents to have their say and they said warehouses would ‘destroy’ their ‘sanctuary’.

Buccleuch, NNC and the SWHW group – represented by former Wellingborough MP Paul Stinchcombe KC – also made opening statements. Since then evidence has been heard considering ecology and landscape impacts as well as legal arguments about planning. SWHW members also gave evidence this morning and members of the public will have another chance to air their views at an evening session being held tomorrow (Wednesday) from 6.30pm to 9pm.