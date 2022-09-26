Kettering motorsport specialist lawyer named county solicitor of the year

A specialist motorsport lawyer is celebrating being named as Solicitor of the Year at the Northants Law Society Awards (NLA).

Sarah Franklin won the title on Friday night (September 23) for the second year in a row.

Based in Kettering town centre, Sarah has worked in law for nearly 30 years and set up her firm, Sarah Franklin Solicitors, after qualifying at Leicester De Montfort University.

Sarah Franklin (centre) with her award

She said: “I’m delighted and honoured to win this award for the second year in a row and it was great to finally be able see everyone face to face again at the awards.”

At the awards presentation she was commended by Jabeer Miah, NLA president, for her firm’s general law work, pro bono work for Citizens Advice Bureau and for Sarah’s specialism in Motorsport Law.