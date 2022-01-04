Kettering motorcyclist left with 'serious, potentially life-threatening' injuries
The collision took place in the early hours of New Year's Day
A motorcyclist has been hospitalised with serious, potentially life-threatening head, pelvis and leg injuries after he collided with a car parked on a Kettering pavement.
The man on the mini pit motorbike was riding along Naseby Road, close to Avenue Terrace, on January 1 at about 2.55am when he was involved in a crash with a parked car -a silver Volkswagen Golf.
He was taken to hospital and Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for information and/or dashcam footage to help them with their investigation.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Collision investigators at Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
"At around 2.55am on Saturday, January 1, for reasons unknown, a motorcyclist riding along Naseby Road, close to the junction with Avenue Terrace, was in collision with a car parked on the pavement.
"The male rider was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening head, pelvis and leg injuries.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information or dashcam footage relevant to it, is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 162 of January 1. "