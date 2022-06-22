Kettering Morrisons vistor robbed at knife point by masked man

A man in his 20s has been robbed at knifepoint in the stairwell of Kettering’s Morrisons superstore’s car park by a masked man who threatened him before stealing his money.

Shortly before 2pm on Wednesday, June 8, the victim was approached from behind by another man, who threatened him with a knife and stole his money.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The offender was a black male, about 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in and of an average build. He was wearing a black tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and a black face covering.”

Police are investigating a robbery at Morrisons' Kettering store earlier this month

Anyone who was in the area of Lower Street is urged to check dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured the incident or the offender fleeing the scene.