Kettering model railway exhibition to highlight new layout with next stop the NEC

Kettering and District Model Railway Society will showcase their latest layout tomorrow with next its next stop the prestigious The National Festival of Railway Modelling in Birmingham.

Tomorrow, (Saturday, September 20) visitors to Kettering’s All Saint’s Church in William Street will be treated to 15 layouts as well as the Sharnbrook Summit layout that is to feature at the NEC.

The Kettering event takes place from 10am to 4pm, where there will be trade stalls, refreshments and a chance to admire the society’s work.

Tony Pope exhibition manager, said: “Everyone is welcome to come along. We have 15 layouts including our 00-gauge scale model of the Sharnbrook summit that will go to NEC."

Kettering and District Model Railway Society/ KDMRS

The model depicts a section of the Midland Main Lane south of Wellingborough and includes Irchester Station, three signal boxes, and distinctive trackside double telegraph poles.

Begun in 2018, the 16ft by 10ft layout has a tunnel and four tracks. It caught the eye of organisers of the National Festival of Railway Modelling, who invited them to the November exhibition.

Tony added: “It’s the very first time the club has exhibited at a show this big. We are so excited, for the first time in our club history we have been invited.”

The National Festival of Railway Modelling at the NEC Birmingham on November 22-23, 2025.

KDMRS

Entry to Kettering and District Model Railway Society model railway exhibition is £6 for adults, £5 for concessions, children £3, family £15 entry (two adults and two children). Children under 10 are free.

Currently there are 20 members – including a ‘real’ train driver – based at Thorpe Malsor Village Hall.

For more information about Kettering and District Model Railway Society or to become a member go to www.kdmrs.webador.co.uk.