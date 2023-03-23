Kettering will celebrate the longest evening of the year with a special market, it’s been confirmed.

The evening of Wednesday, June 21, will see a ‘midsummer market’ in the Market Place to support local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local groups can have a stall in the Market Place free of charge to help them reach out to people in the town about the good work they are doing.

Kettering Market Place

As well as the stalls there will be traditional music and entertainment to celebrate the summer solstice.

Cllr Craig Skinner, chairman of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “We really hope people will get involved in this event – it’s a great chance for charities and groups to show the town what they are doing, and get more people involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Come along and support your local community while enjoying the summer evening.”