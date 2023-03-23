News you can trust since 1897
Kettering midsummer market to celebrate the summer solstice

Local groups can have a stall free of charge

By Sam Wildman
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT

Kettering will celebrate the longest evening of the year with a special market, it’s been confirmed.

The evening of Wednesday, June 21, will see a ‘midsummer market’ in the Market Place to support local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations.

Local groups can have a stall in the Market Place free of charge to help them reach out to people in the town about the good work they are doing.

Kettering Market Place
Kettering Market Place
Kettering Market Place
As well as the stalls there will be traditional music and entertainment to celebrate the summer solstice.

Cllr Craig Skinner, chairman of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “We really hope people will get involved in this event – it’s a great chance for charities and groups to show the town what they are doing, and get more people involved.

"Come along and support your local community while enjoying the summer evening.”

Apply for a space online at www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/markets or by emailing [email protected]

