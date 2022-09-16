Kettering memory cafe 'lifeline' ready to support those living with dementia and their carers

Organisers of a monthly get-together for people living with dementia and their carers have urged others to come along to their free Memory Cafe.

Memory Cafés are places where people can enjoy regular social supportive afternoons with help and advice on hand from volunteers.

Held on the second Tuesday of each month at Rockingham Road Baptist Church in Kettering, the group started in 2018 has grown to more than 50 regulars.

Guests enjoy at sing-along

Run and funded by The Rotary Club of Kettering, club members and cafe organisers Yvonne Robinson Tingle and Dennis Bowden have enlisted the help of volunteers with experience in the mental health sector.

Ex-nurse Yvonne said: “We have a team of volunteers, four of whom are former nursing colleagues. We bring different skills to the cafe.

"The carers and the people living with want something to look forward to and meet others in the same situation as them and share their problems and experiences.”

Volunteers give practical advice on how to fill in forms and take on household finances.

Marilyn and Nigel Varlow at The Memory Cafe at Rockingham Road Baptist Church, Kettering

Dennis said: “One lady was struggling because her husband did all the banking and we provided support to her. There is a network of people who can help.”

Group members enjoy quizzes and outings but especially enjoy singing with this month a guest spot by Happy Together ukulele band who are based out of Rushton Village Hall.

Desborough couple Terry Moss and wife Carol are regulars at the Memory Cafe. Terry was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s seven years ago and celebrated his 77th birthday at Tuesday’s cafe.

Carol, 73, said: “It’s a lifeline for carers, we can bond, we can share experiences. We really look forward to it. When we go singing you wouldn’t know who were the ones who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. It gives me respite.”

Host and organiser Yvonne Robinson Tingle arranges the entertainment

Dementia affects around 820,000 people in the UK with 25 million of the population having a close friend or family member with dementia.

90-year-old Sylvia Woodward attends the group with friend Danni James.

Sylvia said: “I enjoy the company and meeting different people. When you spend a lot of time on your own it’s nice to get out. The people are so kind.”

The number of people being diagnosed with dementia is set to double within a generation, increasing the number of partners and families being left to cope.

Terry Moss and wife Carol

Marilyn and Nigel Varlow, who have recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, enjoy the social aspect – a vital support network for carers.

Nigel, 76, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia five years ago.

Marilyn said: “It’s a great atmosphere. Nigel loves the live entertainment and being amongst other people.

"For me, it means ever such a lot and I can enjoy things with Nigel. It means we can be together and we can share something.”

Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.

Organiser Yvonne added: “There’s not enough for people living with dementia and their carers. The need is increasing. We welcome people from anywhere. Please come along and join in.”

Guests are treated to tea, coffee and cake and entertainment

The Rotary Club of Kettering’s Memory Cafe takes place on the second Tuesday of each month at Rockingham Road Baptist Church in Kettering from 2pm to 4pm. For details call Yvonne on 07866 367964.