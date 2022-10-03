Kettering mayor's pumpkin fundraiser in aid of baby loss charity

Kettering’s mayor is sharing her passion for pumpkins by organising a fun evening dedicated to the seasonal vegetable.

Cllr Keli Watts (Lab) is putting on the event – just a few days before Halloween – which will celebrate the autumnal gourd in all its glory while raising money for her mayoral charity.

It’s being held in aid of stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands, a cause close to Cllr Watts’ heart after her daughter experienced a stillbirth last year.

Russell Attwood and Cllr Keli Watts

The evening, called Passion for Pumpkins, will be led by local allotment expert and keen gardener Russell Attwood.

He will cover useful advice about the easiest way to grow pumpkins and squashes, how to carve a pumpkin, recipe ideas and a bit of biology and will finish with a few songs, celebrating the glory of pumpkins.

Russell recently retired from being a school teacher where he taught biology for 39 years and enjoyed singing to his classes about pumpkins.

Cllr Watts said: “Russell’s passion for pumpkins really shines through in this fun evening. There’s nothing he doesn’t know about pumpkins and gourds – and I am really looking forward to learning a few things.

“The evening is in support of my chosen charity Sands, which is particularly close to my heart after my daughter experienced a stillbirth last year. I am very pleased to be supporting this fantastic charity for my year in office.”