A Kettering collector’s huge array of vintage watches will change hands when they go under the hammer.

Thousands of timepieces and parts, dating as far back as the late 1700s, were amassed over the lifetime of enthusiast Ronald J Pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But tomorrow (Tuesday) they’ll all be auctioned off by Market Harborough-based Gildings Auctioneers in 510 lots from 10am.

Some of the timepieces which are being auctioned off

Director Mark Gilding said: “We’re delighted to offer this remarkable collection of watches and clocks.

“Although Ronald Pace dabbled in trading and repair work, he was first and foremost a collector with a great eye for interesting pieces. This auction represents a real treasure trove of horological history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a wide selection of vintage wristwatches from brands including Omega, Longines, Rolex and Tudor, the auction includes many pocket watches including American ‘hunter’ pocket watches, so named because of their hinged covers which protect the faces. One is an American 18 carat gold hunter cased pocket watch, signed American Watch Co, which is expected to attract bids of between £1,200 and £1,800 on the day.

The arts of military and railway timekeeping are also represented in the auction, including a Great Northern Railway nickel-cased guards pocket watch made in about 1900, with an enamelled dial and signed J J Stockall & Sons, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The auction also includes First World War ‘trench watches’ as well as a US Aircraft Second World War Hamilton GCT navigational military pocket watch.