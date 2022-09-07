Kettering man with the help of Ukrainian refugees prepares fire engine bound for Kharkiv

Kettering man Bobby Frankham has bought and is preparing to drive a fire engine all the way to Kyiv in Ukraine.

Bobby met Conor Braithwaite, a British medic who has been treating Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline, on a trip delivering supplies to Ukraine back in March 2022.

Conor has since returned to the UK with the aim to raise funds for much needed equipment and emergency vehicles to take back to Kharkiv, Ukraine, to continue to help those still in need.

From left to right Phil Smith (Combat Cellar), Conor Braithwaite, Robert Frankham, and John Barrow standing in front of the fire engine prior to the removal of its stickers

Bobby attended a Ukrainian fundraising event organised by Conor and Phil from Combat Cellar.

Bobby said: “Listening to Conor’s stories and seeing his pictures was heart-wrenching, I thought I am not brave enough to be in Kharkiv, but if I can help to get them better kit at least I feel that I have at least done something to help these people who’s new normal is unimaginable for us.

“So, I offered to buy them a fire engine and deliver it to Kyiv later this month, for their team to use in Kharkiv.”

After locating and purchasing a fire engine, a friend of Bobby’s put him in touch with Jake Fisher at Mawsley EVS.

The fire engine with new stickers

Jake kindly offered to give the fire truck the once over before they left. Luckily, he found out that the main pump was seized due to lack of use, but he knew the Godiva pump well and was able to free this off.

The vehicle had last been used at a pride festival in the London borough of Soho and was then put in a museum. One of the conditions of the purchase and export agreement was that the stickers had to be removed.

Mike Smith has taken in two Ukrainian refugees, Nataliya and Sofiia Vichna, who have fled from Russian occupied Kherson and now live in Weekley with him. The ladies know first-hand the horror of daily life in occupied territory and wanted to help, so volunteered to help remove all the livery stickers. The fire engine has since been fitted with new hi-vis stickers courtesy of Jake.

There was a fun day on Sunday (September 4) in Clapham, Bedford, for people to meet the team and watch Conor’s presentation, as well as seeing the fire engine.

Bobby said: “We are hoping to be able to raise more funds for two ambulances and another fire engine.”

If this all goes according to plan, they will leave the UK on September 11 and drive all the vehicles in convoy to Kyiv for the handover.

If you would like to donate, email Bobby at [email protected] and if anyone has any old firefighting clothing or equipment they would like to donate, these can be dropped off at the Combat Cellar shop in Northampton, Wednesday to Saturday.

Bobby said: “I would also like to say a massive thank you to Leo Mullen at Steadfast Roofing and Gemma Marshall at Dept of Recruitment for helping with the purchase of the fire engine.”

