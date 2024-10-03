Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering dad-of-three who underwent a lung transplant after being diagnosed with a work-related illness has been awarded £343,000 from his former employer.

Robert Druce worked for Fairline Boats (now FBL Realisations Limited) – the Oundle luxury yacht manufacturer – using wood and fibreglass, but after 20 years in the job, he was diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis - an immune system disorder where lungs become inflamed by an allergic reaction to inhaled materials.

Following his diagnosis, Robert, 57, instructed workplace illness lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate whether his job could have been to blame for his condition.

He said: “My life completely changed when I was diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis. It wasn’t something I’d even heard of, let alone knew anything about.

Robert Druce from Kettering had to be on oxygen after his lung condition deteriorated/submitted picture

“I went downhill fairly quickly. Within a few months, I was virtually immobile and painfully short of breath. It was a huge shock to be told I had just 12 to 18 months left to live if I didn’t have a lung transplant, but it made the decision to have surgery an easier one.

“It came as another blow when I found out that years of being exposed to chemicals at work were likely to have made me ill. It’s hard to imagine coming into contact with something so hazardous on a regular basis.

“Physically there is no way I can consider working anymore, and that’s something that I still struggle to accept. I’m therefore grateful that the settlement means I don’t have to worry about the future and any further care I need will be covered."

The legal team at Irwin Mitchell secured Robert a settlement sum of £343,000 from his former employer after it was found he had been exposed to isocyanates. These are a family of highly reactive chemicals found in the likes of foams, coatings, paint, glues and flooring listed as hazardous substances by the Health and Safety Executive.

Robert Druce with his family/UGC

He became dependant on oxygen tanks but his life improved after he underwent the surgery in July 2022, even taking part in the Transplant Games.

Alex Shorey, the workplace-illness lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Robert and his family, said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult time for Robert, coming to terms with his diagnosis and subsequent lung transplant.

“However, it’s inspiring to see that his diagnosis hasn’t stopped him from living his life and helping others in the process through his involvement in the Transplant Games.

“While nothing can ever change what Robert’s been through, we’re pleased to have agreed a settlement which we hope will provide the family with some closure and the answers they were looking for. It also ensures a degree of security for the future by helping fund any future treatment and rehabilitation for Robert.

“Hypersensitivity pneumonitis is a serious condition that can get worse over time and prove fatal in some cases. I therefore hope that Robert’s story is also a stark warning to employers to ensure the health and safety of their workers.”

Despite his transplant, Robert still needs to be mindful of where he goes – he can’t go anywhere with air conditioning as it might aggravate his illness or go near swimming pools due to the chlorine.

While he has limitations on how active he can be, he tries to reach 10,000 steps a day through walking. He’s also now able to do his own shopping and some cleaning.

In July 2023, one year after his surgery, Robert took part in the Transplant Games in Coventry and is determined to live life to the full. He played darts and participated in a five-kilometre walk, cheered on by his family.

Throughout his ordeal, Robert has been supported by his sisters, Clare and Jane, and his three children, Megan, 27, Jack, 17, and Nicole, 14.

Robert added: “The amazing support I’ve had from family and friends has helped me get back to living as full a life as I can. I’m not as active as I used to be, but I’m determined to enjoy every day as I’m very lucky to still be here.

“I just hope that by sharing my story, I can raise awareness around my condition and the causes and urge employers to take all measures necessary to keep their staff safe.”