Kettering man wanted by police in connection with threats to kill incident

A Kettering man is wanted by police in connection with a serious assault in the town.

A spokesman said: "We are appealing for information regarding the location of 45-year-old Anthony Harris.

"Officers would like to speak Harris in connection with a serious assault in Kettering, on August 9 this year, where threats to kill were also made and property was damaged.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 45-year-old Anthony Harris.