Kettering man wanted by police in connection with threats to kill incident
Members of the public have been asked to help
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 2:37 pm
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 2:38 pm
A Kettering man is wanted by police in connection with a serious assault in the town.
A spokesman said: "We are appealing for information regarding the location of 45-year-old Anthony Harris.
"Officers would like to speak Harris in connection with a serious assault in Kettering, on August 9 this year, where threats to kill were also made and property was damaged.
"His current whereabouts are unknown, but Harris has links to the Kettering area. Anyone who sees him, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000447883."