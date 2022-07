A Kettering man who is charged with two counts of common assault of an emergency worker is wanted by Northamptonshire Police after he failed to appear at court.

Finlay Sharples, 38, is wanted on a warrant after he failed to turn up at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 9 this year.

Anyone who has seen Sharples who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.