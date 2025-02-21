Kettering MAN v FAT football club helps men lose 300 pounds of unwanted weight in a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering football club that coaches sport and healthy lifestyles has helped 32 local men lose over 300 pounds of excess weight in 2024.

Weight loss initiative MAN v FAT Football club, which meets every Wednesday at Kettering Science Academy, aims to help overweight and obese men with a BMI of over 27.5 shed pounds.

Delivered in partnership with Northampton Town FC Community Trust, sports participation officer Akshay Mistry leads the sessions and is encouraging local men hoping to improve their health, to sign-up.

He said: “It’s hugely rewarding seeing the positive changes made by the members that take part in the programme.

Team members of MAN v FAT

“Those who really buy into MAN v FAT encourage others by sharing good practice, build positivity and pushing each other to lose weight. You gain confidence by becoming a healthier version of yourself.

“There’s no better reward than being part of a process that helps change lives for the better.

“Across this year, we’re introducing new challenges and growing the club to six teams. We currently have spaces for new players, so if you’re looking to make a positive change to your health and well-being – come and join us on a Wednesday night.

“It’s a really exciting programme that will help you move towards a healthier lifestyle.”

MAN v FAT sessions are held at Kettering Science Academy/ MAN v FAT

At sessions, players are weighed, this is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss. A team’s total weight loss and match scores then contribute to its position within a club’s overall league table.

According to Public Health England data, around 67 per cent of adults in North Northamptonshire are overweight or obese.

MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 750,000 pounds with 8,500 men currently taking part at more than 150 clubs.

The programme was created to differ from traditional weight loss classes and combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Goal! MAN v FAT

In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Players also get free access to a bespoke mental health platform.

2025 will see MAN v FAT expand its offering with the launch of 10 new rugby-based weight loss clubs across the UK.

To find your closest MAN v FAT Football club, visit: https://manvfat.com/football/