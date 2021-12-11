Kettering man to stand trial accused of revenge porn and stalking offences

File picture

A man from a village near Kettering has appeared in court to deny a string of offences against a female victim.

Leon Knighton of Mill Road, Woodford, appeared before magistrates earlier this week accused of a stalking offence which amounted to sending numerous unwanted messages, making phonecalls, and driving past the home of his alleged victim in August this year.

He is also charged with two counts of disclosing explicit images of the same victim in October without her consent.

Two further charges relate to the sending of those images to other people.

Then in November, the 24-year-old is accused of ringing the phone of his victim in breach of a non-molestation order made by the courts following the first three charges.

Two weeks later, on November 27, he is said to have driven his car towards the victim close to her home address, which he was prevented from doing by the non-molestation order.