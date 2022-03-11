Kettering man to appear in court charged with knife and imitation firearm offences

A Kettering man is set to appear at court charged with knife and imitation firearm offences.

Andrew Scott, of Lindsay Street, has been charged in connection with an incident in Lower Street on October 11 last year.

The 31-year-old has been charged with possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Northampton Magistrates Court