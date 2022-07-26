Kettering man put behind bars after being spotted with 'gun'

A Kettering man who was arrested after a member of the public spotted him with a ‘gun’ has been jailed for 22 months.

Andrew Scott, of Lindsay Street, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two further charges of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The 32-year-old had been walking through Kettering town centre on October 11 last year when a member of the public spotted a ‘gun’ in his trousers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Scott, 32, of Lindsay Street, Kettering

Northants Police flooded the area, blocking off the street, as passengers waiting for buses near the Newland Street interchange watched on.

The 'gun' turned out to be a pellet gun and he also had been carrying a knife.