Kettering man pleads guilty to indecent offensive communication

By Alison Bagley
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
A Kettering man has pleaded guilty in court today to sending communication of an indecent offensive nature.

Dharmin Bipin Desai, 38, was arrested after several police vehicles and armed officers descended on a home in Southgate Drive, Kettering, shortly after 1pm yesterday (Sunday, June 29).

Onlookers said police were on the scene for around 40 minutes during the incident.

He was subsequently charged with sending communication/article of an indecent/offensive nature.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (June 30), he pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody until Thursday, July 10 for pre-sentencing reports.

