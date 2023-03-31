Kettering man phoned police to tell them he was going to use a knife to threaten them

Windmill Avenue. Image: Google.

A Kettering man phoned police to tell them he had a knife and he was going to use it to threaten officers.

Taylor Smith contacted Northamptonshire Police on January 1 this year to say he had left his home and had a knife, a court heard.

When officers arrived at Windmill Avenue, they found the 21-year-old with a 10 inch knife obviously concealed in the waistband of his jogging bottoms.

Northampton Crown Court was told yesterday that Smith, of Durban Road, also had a bottle of vodka on him.

Police arrested Smith and in interview he told them that he had suffered a recent relationship breakdown and had been unable to find work.

He told them that he didn’t intend to harm any officers and that he wouldn’t have used it.

The court also heard how Smith had ADHD, dyspraxia and dyslexia.