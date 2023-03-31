News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
1 hour ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
17 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
20 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
21 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight

Kettering man phoned police to tell them he was going to use a knife to threaten them

Taylor Smith was found with a knife down his pants

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 31st Mar 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Windmill Avenue. Image: Google.
Windmill Avenue. Image: Google.
Windmill Avenue. Image: Google.

A Kettering man phoned police to tell them he had a knife and he was going to use it to threaten officers.

Taylor Smith contacted Northamptonshire Police on January 1 this year to say he had left his home and had a knife, a court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When officers arrived at Windmill Avenue, they found the 21-year-old with a 10 inch knife obviously concealed in the waistband of his jogging bottoms.

Northampton Crown Court was told yesterday that Smith, of Durban Road, also had a bottle of vodka on him.

Most Popular

Police arrested Smith and in interview he told them that he had suffered a recent relationship breakdown and had been unable to find work.

He told them that he didn’t intend to harm any officers and that he wouldn’t have used it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court also heard how Smith had ADHD, dyspraxia and dyslexia.

Magistrates gave Smith a 12-month community order. He will have to complete 40 hours of work in the community as well as 30 rehabilitation requirement days. He was also given an alcohol abstinence monitor for 120 days and ordered to pay £199 in fees and costs.

KetteringPoliceNorthamptonshire PoliceADHD