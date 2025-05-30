Kettering man on run wanted on recall to prison for breaching licence

A man with links to Kettering and Wellingborough is on the run after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Huwie Langdon, 34, was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to vehicle interference, assault by beating as well as possession of a knife on November 11 last year.

However he had already spent the time on remand and was released.

He has now breached the conditions of his licence and is wanted on recall to prison.

Huwie Langdon, 34, is wanted by Northants Police /Northants Police

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Huwie Langdon, who has links to Wellingborough and Kettering, is wanted after breaching the conditions of his licence.

“Anyone who has seen Langdon or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/Zyfne and https://orlo.uk/mhMBs

Quote incident number 25000294685 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the correct person quickly.