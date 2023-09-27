Kettering man due in court today following fatal Brampton Ash car crash
He is set to appear before magistrates
A 30-year-old man is set to appear at court after being charged over a fatal crash on the A427.
Steven Michael Gaskell of King Street, Kettering, will face magistrates in Northampton today (Wednesday) after the incident at Brampton Ash earlier this month.
A 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, died in a crash just after 11.20pm on Sunday, September 17.
Gaskell has been charged with causing death while driving when disqualified, death while driving with no insurance and possession with intent to supply a class B drug, cannabis.