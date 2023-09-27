Kettering man due in court today following fatal Brampton Ash car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 30-year-old man is set to appear at court after being charged over a fatal crash on the A427.

Steven Michael Gaskell of King Street, Kettering, will face magistrates in Northampton today (Wednesday) after the incident at Brampton Ash earlier this month.

A 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, died in a crash just after 11.20pm on Sunday, September 17.

