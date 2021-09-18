Kettering man cycling from London to Brighton for hospice after shedding 10 stone

Will Newell before and after his weight loss

Ten stone lighter, a 30-year-old man from Kettering will be cycling 88km tomorrow (Sunday) in aid of Cransley Hospice.

Will Newell is taking on the challenge of cycling from London to Brighton to raise money for the Kettering hospice in memory of his nan.

When he was 23-years-old he weighed 24 stone - but he shed more than one third of his body weight and will now be pushing himself again.

Will said: “I knew I had to do something about this and over the last few years, I have been pushing myself through exercise and adjusting my diet.”

In total, he lost an incredible 10 stone.

After his major weight loss, his 88km cycle ride will be his first major challenge since his weight loss journey began.

Will decided to raise money for Cransley Hospice because his nan was cared for there in the last few weeks of her life after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Will added: “The team at Cransley Hospice were absolutely brilliant with both my nana and my family. They were so kind and so supportive.

“I feel so privileged to be able to complete this cycle in aid of Cransley Hospice.

"They provided such brilliant service, and it feels so rewarding to be able to able to give something back to such a good cause.”

Will has been fundraising through a JustGiving page. He set out with a target of raising £500.

He has completed smashed this target and has currently raised more than £2,000.