A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences in connection with two betting shop robberies - one at Ladbrokes in Stamford Road, Kettering, and the other in Lincolnshire.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “William John Appleyard, of Kettering, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed article, and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.”

Appleyard was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, June 24).