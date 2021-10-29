Kettering man charged with historic child sexual abuse
Hunt will return to court next year for trial
Friday, 29th October 2021, 2:51 pm
A man has appeared in court charged with eight historic charges of rape and sexual abuse against a child.
Aiden Brian Hunt, aged 24, is charged with repeatedly abusing a girl in Wellingborough between April and May 2013, when he was aged 17 and his victim was aged between nine and 10.
He appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Monday, October 25, where he pleaded not guilty to the offences.
Hunt, of Russell Street, Kettering, will return to court on September 19, 2022, for trial.