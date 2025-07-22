Kettering man assaulted near town centre taxi rank left with head injury

A man assaulted on a night out in Kettering has been left with a head injury.

The incident took place in Silver Street at the junction with Ebenezer Place at around 4am on Sunday, July 20.

A man in his 20s was helping a friend into a waiting taxi when he was attacked leaving him unconscious and with concussion.

Passing police officers on patrol were alerted to the assault and asked for help.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers on Nightsafe patrol attended this incident at around 4am on Sunday, July 20, when they were alerted by a group following an assault in Silver Street at the junction with Ebenezer Place.

“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head injury.

“Investigations into the assault are ongoing, and anyone with information about it is asked to call 101 or make contact via www.northants.police.uk/RO quoting reference 25000423929.”