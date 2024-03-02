Kettering dogs - Jerry, Nox, Monty and Stan/UGC

Kettering has made it into the top ten in a list of the most dog-loving towns and cities of the UK, new study has revealed.

Coming in at number six, stats for Kettering found on average for every 1,000 people there were 252.34 pooches.

The new study by pet insurer Waggel revealed Kettering’s love affair with pets.

Resident Georgia Stefanowicz, owner of dog Nox, said: “Kettering’s great for dogs. There’s so many green spaces – Wicksteed Park, Weekley Hall Woods and Twywell Hills and Dales.

"Places in town are dog friendly too – popping into the Kino for a Puppucino or going to Jamie’s Pet Store.”

Number crunchers compared 2023 gov.uk data on dog population against the human population of each location, that houses at least 100,000 people, to discover the UK dog ownership rate.

Top dog status goes to Swindon as the number one dog-loving area in the UK with the average score of 316 canines per 1,000 humans.

Second in the furbaby findings was Chester, boasting 274.47 dogs per 1,000 humans. Hereford secured the third spot on the list, with 271.19 dogs.

Nearby Northampton didn’t fare so well on the man’s best friend list with only a measly 163.81 doggies to every 1,000 humans.

Anyone looking to adopt a dog can contact Animals in Need in Little Irchester. The charity helps find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

