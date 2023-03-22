News you can trust since 1897
Kettering London Road house burglary witness appeal

The incident took place on March 19

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 08:40 GMT

Money, a tablet and a mobile phone have been taken in a house burglary in Kettering after the property was left unlocked.

Items taken from the home in London Road include an iPad, a wallet and a mobile phone.

Police are looking for witnesses to the incident that took place on Sunday, March 19 between 3pm and 3.08pm.

Police file picture
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary at a residential premises on London Road

“The offender or offenders have gained entry to an unlocked residential premises and stolen items from within. Did you witness anything? Did you see anyone or any vehicle(s) in the area that looked suspicious? If so, then please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref 23000167484.”

Anyone with information can pass it on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Any CCTV relating to this incident can be sent to [email protected]