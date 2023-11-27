Kettering Library relocated to yet-to-open £4.5m extension of Cornerstone complex

The library roof is in dire need of repair with an estimate of £6.8m to mend the broken tiles

Kettering’s £4.5m Cornerstone extension will finally open to the public nearly two years late, to keep the services going away from the leaking library roof.

North Northants Council (NNC) had been exploring a ‘number of options’ to provide a library service in Kettering town centre whilst the roof replacement project ‘progresses’.

In October, Kettering Library was closed to the public when masonry fell to the floor from the water-damaged ceiling – all services were relocated for health and safety reasons.

Cornerstone will host Kettering Library/National World

Earlier this month, it was revealed the repair bill could reach an ‘eye-watering’ £6.8m to replace the Collyweston slate roof on the Grade II listed building.

Cllr Helen Howell (Con, Raunds), NNC’s executive member for leisure and culture said in a letter to councillors: “This option is the quickest and the cheapest for the council to get the library service open.

“The relocation of the library to the upper floor of Cornerstone is now being implemented and we are anticipating the library being re-opened as early in December as is possible.”

Kettering Library and Art Gallery complex renamed Cornerstone. The light grey roof on the bottom left of the photo is the new gallery extension/UGC

Options rejected by the council for the library service included:

1. Do nothing and leave the library closed – not recommended as it compromised the ability to deliver the library statutory function and would be a ‘significant reputational risk’.

2. Reopening the library in its current site – erecting internal scaffolding at a cost in excess of £70,000

3. A shop unit in Newlands Centre – not recommended due to cost and the time

Cllr Helen Howell in Kettering Library/National World

4. Another shop unit owned by NNC – giving a unit already leased to a charity and 3 month’s notice to vacate – not recommended due to cost and the time

5. Cornmarket Hall – Although owned by NNC, Freedom Leisure is contracted to run the hall. Compensation would have to be paid for loss of earning estimated at £50k a year

Cllr Howell said: “I can now confirm that a decision has been made regarding an interim location for Kettering library.

"The recommended option is relocating the service to the new Garden Room and Café spaces on the upper floor of the new Cornerstone extension.

“There is no water ingress from the old library roof into this space. Fully accessible access would be through the new Cornerstone entrance but would be restricted to the upper floor.”

She confirmed that ‘all library services could be offered, although on a reduced space footprint’.

Library staff will be on site to offer support and guidance to customers, alongside a full range of services – browsing and lending, the book request service, group activities including Rhyme time, warm spaces and drop ins for bus passes.

Blue badge and bus pass appointments will continue to be offered from the NNC’s Bowling Green Road offices for two full days per week.

People’s Network computers, free WiFi and printing will be available from a later date once internal cabling has been undertaken.

There are toilets accessible from the café for customers to use.

Cllr Howell added: “Works are being undertaken to raise the tree canopies around the library building to enable the scaffolding and tent to be erected. Further clearance of guttering and downpipes is being done to aid drainage and protect the roof as much as possible pending the roof replacement project being progressed, (subject to Full Council approving the funds for the roof repair project).”

In the meantime, the following services continue to be offered by library staff at Bowling Green Road:

Mondays: 2pm-5pm – drop in for bus passes

Tuesdays: 9am-5pm – pre-booked blue badge appointments

Wednesdays: 9am-12noon – drop in for Bus Passes, 2pm-5pm – pre-booked blue badge appointments

Fridays: 9am-12noon – pre-booked blue badge appointments and 2pm-5pm – drop in for Bus Passes

Under 5 events have now been moved to St Andrew’s Parish Hall for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Mondays: Rhyme Time 2-5 years 9.30am -10am, Rhyme Time 0-2 years 10.30am-11am

Fridays: Explore a Story 10-11am

Overdue charges are currently suspended for items on loan from Kettering Library so customers do not need to worry about incurring charges.

Wider works: