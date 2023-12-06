Kettering Library opening date confirmed for book borrowing, blue badges, bus passes, Rhyme Time fun and lovely loos

The library has moved into the new Cornerstone extension

Kettering Library’s usual services will be operating from the new £4.5m extension to the existing library and art gallery complex.

The new interim location will open at 9am on Monday, December 11, in Cornerstone’s upper floors adjacent to the existing library.

A full range of library services will be offered, but on a reduced scale during normal opening hours, with library staff on hand to offer assistance to customers.

The move into Cornerstone into the as-yet-unused cafe and a multi-function space was sparked when water which flooded through the disintegrating roof caused the ceiling to crumble.

Cllr Helen Howell (Con, Raunds), North Northants Council’s executive member for leisure and culture, said: “We are doing all we can to ensure that the library services can return to the main building as soon as possible.”

Services offered will include a selection of book stock for browsing and borrowing, reservations for specific items, under fives’ events - Rhyme Time and Explore A Story – as well as free Wi-Fi, bus pass issuing and hosting an official Warm Space.

Customers will also have access to toilets with disabled and baby changing facilities.

Services that are yet to be arranged are the public computers, photocopying, printing and scanning facilities.

The library accessed from the main Cornerstone entrance will open every weekday, Monday to Friday between ​​9am and 6pm, and Saturdays between 9am and 5pm.