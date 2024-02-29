Kettering Leisure Village to host Gauge O Guild model rail show with layouts, demonstrations and trade stands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Model rail enthusiasts will be able to get up close to train track layouts, meet modelers, browse trade stands and indulge in all things O Gauge at a show in Kettering this Saturday.

Organised by the Gauge O Guild, Kettering Leisure Village will open from 10am to 4pm on March 2 to visitors.

More than 75 stands have been confirmed with over 1,000 models on display.

Dave Smith from Kettering, Gauge O Guild Spring Show manager, said: “It’s a great day out for all modellers.”

As well as a test track for purchases, groups from across the country will be bringing their amazing creations to be admired.

Bringing together an ‘international fellowship of enthusiasts’ who model in O Gauge, participants include Northampton Society of Model Engineers, Great Central Railway Society, London North Western Railway Society, Severn Valley Railway, Telford Steam Railway and Nene Valley Railway.

Micro layouts based on several UK lines will be on display.

Tickets for the day are £10 for members and £15 for non-members if bought in advance, but £17 on the door.

For online tickets go to https://www.gaugeoguild.com/onlinesales/ticketsales.aspx