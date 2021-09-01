Kettering landmark to be transformed with plants removed from Grade II-listed cultural showpiece buildings

Kettering's much-loved Alfred East Art Gallery and town library are to be given a makeover as climbing plants are removed from the brick and stonework.

The familiar Virginia Creeper and Ivy covered Grade II-listed adjoining buildings will soon be uncovered from its layer of vegetation to prevent damage to the library and gallery that have stood for over a century in Sheep Street.

Beechwood Trees and Landscapes Ltd will remove the climbing plants as part of the revamp of the library and art gallery £3.9m makeover, funded by the government and North Northants Council.

Ivy and Virginia Creeper cover much of the Grade II-listed building

A planning document has set out the scope of works with the removal and disposal of climbing plants on library walls to be cut using hand saws, starting at ground level where appropriate.

A favourite with residents, the creeper has become an autumnal attraction as the large leaves turn brilliant bright red.

The three adjacent Grade II-listed buildings in Sheep Street which are collectively labelled GLaM (Kettering Gallery, Library and Museum) will be renovated to create a ‘cultural anchor’ for North Northamptonshire.

A total of £867,000 will be spent on an internal refurbishment of the library plus another £300,000 on a new roof.

The bust of Sir Alfred East with the striking red creeper

The construction phase of the project was started on July 19 this year with the demolition of parts of the existing site to make way for the glass and brick GSS Architecture-designed extension to Kettering's cultural showpiece buildings.

According to the Royal Horticultural Society, large climbers can pose a risk to buildings with problems most likely with older properties, those with shallow foundations and those built on clay soils.

Built in 1904 in Arts and Crafts manner Kettering Library is red brick and stone with a Collyweston slated roof. The connected Alfred East Art Gallery was completed in 1913 and designed by Kettering's J A Gotch in Neoclassical style.

The Alfred East Art Gallery, Kettering