Kettering junction scheme roadworks start this weekend with tree felling

Kettering's long-suffering motorists will need to brace themselves this weekend as a project to prepare for major improvements to two busy Kettering junctions starts.

Motorists will face queues, delays and diversions to allow highway work to extend left turn lanes at the intersection of Barton Road and Windmill Avenue.

When that junction upgrade is complete, workers will move just down the road to create a larger roundabout with wider approaches to replace the current mini-roundabout, where London Road meets Barton Road and Pytchley Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junction of Barton Road with Windmill Avenue

The official diversion will send motorists on a loop route using the A14 to allow the felling of the tree in the way of the new junction.

North Northamptonshire Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Without the works the local road network and consequently the lives of local residents would be detrimentally affected.

“This is a great use of developer contributions to make sure that we balance much needed growth with associated improvements to transport infrastructure.”

Both of these junctions currently experience delays and congestion during the morning and evening peak periods, which the council say will only worsen as housing developments grow.

The junction

The project will be done in three phases:

Phase one – Barton Road and Windmill Avenue junction - October 16 to December 2021

Phase two - London Road, Pytchley Road and Barton Road roundabout – January 2022 to February/March 2022

Phase three – overnight resurfacing work at both junctions – February/March 2022

The carriageway will be widened by removing trees

Both junctions are set to be completed in March 2022 when they are resurfaced.

The work is being paid for by Section 106 agreement contributions from the developer of the Barton's Hanwood Park site, which will see 5,500 homes built to the east of the town.

Existing traffic signals will also be upgraded, the highway resurfaced and new road markings applied.

The majority of the works will take place on weekdays between 8am and 5pm with temporary traffic signals installed to manage traffic.

The major junction can get congested at peak times

A number of trees will be removed during the preparation works. The council say 115 trees will be planted when the scheme is complete.

Road closures will take place at:

Windmill Avenue for preparation works - Saturday, October 16 (8am) to Sunday, October 17 (5pm) with the diversion using Deeble Road and Warkton Lane

Windmill Avenue - Saturday, October 23, 8am to 5pm

Barton Road - Saturday, October 23 (8am) to Sunday, October 24 (5pm) with the diversion using the A14 junction 9 to 10 and the A509.

Works will start on-site for phase one on Monday, October 18.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “We welcome the growth to the east of Kettering and the associated benefits that this brings in boosting the local economy but It’s essential that we have the right infrastructure in place to allow this to happen.

“This project allows us to make those vital improvements to the road network and once complete, make people’s journeys easier.”