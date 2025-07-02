Kettering Johnny's Happy Place annual fete this Sunday to mark decade of caring community café

Johnny's Happy Place (JHP) will celebrate their 10-year anniversary this weekend, a milestone marking a decade which saw their first summer fete used to fund a thriving community café.

After the death of Johnny Mackay, by suicide in 2014, his family and friends had the idea of creating a weekend café – open to all but hoping to be a safe haven for those suffering with their mental health or those on a tight budget.

Having started small, they have extended to offer free workshops for creative writing and art, and free drop-in counselling.

On Sunday, July, 6, JHP will hold their fete at Keystone, at 97 Rockingham Road in Kettering.

Johnny’s sister Charlotte said: “The JHP summer fundraiser both brings in vital funds for the café - it costs over £1,000 a month to run - but also brings the community together.

“At the fete we have a large outdoor bar, DJOP1 spins the tunes every year, live music, hay bales, and food trucks. This year we have The Taco Lab serving Mexican food, Smash and Grab serving smoked ribs and other meaty treats and Tamashi Soul Food with their Korean and Japanese cuisine.

"There will also be an ice cream van and a candy truck selling milkshakes and candy floss.

“As well as home-made cakes and hot drinks in the café, there will be a close up magician, an incredible raffle with a top brand new electronic prize as well as local business vouchers.

“Last year, Kettering comedian James Acaster drew the raffle. Who will it be this year you may wonder?”

In the past 10 years, thousands of people have come through their doors and JHP has won countless awards for their caring and innovative café.

Charlotte added: “The people behind JHP always have Johnny at the forefront of everything we do and believe children should be able to enjoy the fete, even if they or their parents don't have much money, therefore we don't charge for the bouncy castle or face painting or any of the kids’ activities – something that Johnny would have supported.

"The café also doesn't charge children for their main course/pudding on a regular weekend. Everything JHP does costs money but they provide most of it free of charge.

"Many hundreds of people have fundraised for JHP over the years and we would like to thank every one of them for their efforts. It's these wonderful people who have kept JHP going.”

Johnny’s Happy Place 10-year anniversary summer fete fundraiser is on Sunday, July 6 between midday and 5pm at Keystone, 97 Rockingham Road, Kettering NN16 9HX.

Please visit the Samaritans website if you are struggling, feel you need some support or someone to talk to.