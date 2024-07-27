Kettering Job's Yard fire photo special of incident that shut down part of town centre

The apartment building has been at the centre of long-running planning action that has seen the flats ordered to be demolished by the High Court – but inaction by the owner has seen a stand-off with the authorities.

At about 6.45pm last night (Friday, July 26) neighbours spotted smoke coming from the roof and called the emergency services who had to break in to gain access.

Once inside firefighters had to negotiate through the building site to get to the top floor.

A commander on the scene said: “We were called to reports of a fire in the roof space of a building in Job’s Yard. On arrival, initial crews found a fire in the roof space area of the property.

“Crews worked really quickly to gain access through the building. At present the building is under construction, so access through the property was slightly difficult for us. Crews worked really hard to get in and extinguish the fire and stopping the fire spread. I’m pleased to confirm that the fire was contained to the roof space and damage has been minimal.”

Silver Street was cordoned off for several hours to allow police, fire and ambulance personnel to access the building. An aerial ladder was used by firefighters to assess the roof from above and to find any ‘hot spots’.

The commander added: “At the moment we are unsure as to what caused the fire.”

At the height of the incident six fire crews from Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and Irthlingborough, four senior officers and aerial appliances – one from Moulton and the other from Corby – were at the scene.

