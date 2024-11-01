Fans of James Acaster have been so eager to get their hands on a limited edition copy of one of his Kettering gigs issued on vinyl another 1,000 copies of the old-school comedy record will be produced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recorded during his Hecklers Welcome tour at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre in May this year, 1,000 records were released by Decca on Friday November 1 as a pre-order.

After an initial limited edition copies completely sold out, a new run of a further 1,000 copies have been rushed into production, due to ‘unprecedented’ demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Acaster, 39, returned to his hometown to sell-out crowds, embracing interruptions from the audience – taking heckles, phone checks, popping to the loo – without complaint.

James Acaster Hecklers Welcome vinyl / Decca Records

He said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to release this show on wax with Decca, especially because we recorded it in Kettering in a venue I’ve been going to since I was seven.

"I’m also delighted because we managed to capture one of the more chaotic gigs of the tour, full of moments that never happened before or since.”

In 2023, Mr Acaster was vocal in supporting the Lighthouse Theatre and the campaign to keep Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He brought his Hecklers Welcome twice to Kettering playing dates at Wicksteed Park as well as KLV.

James Acaster met the Mason family from Wednesbury who had travelled to see the star in Kettering at KLV/National World

Last month he appeared as a judge in the Seb Factor talent show at The Lighthouse Theatre.

His new release harks back to Decca Records’ association with comedy, dating back to the label’s foundations in the 1930s.

Other classic comedians’ work due to be republished by the label include Spike Milligan, Frankie Howard and Marty Feldman.

‘James Acaster: ‘Hecklers Welcome’ (Live at the KLV, Kettering) has been released by Decca Records and is available for £35.99.

To buy one of the thousand newly pressed copies click here .