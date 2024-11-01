Kettering James Acaster KLV gig vinyl production doubled after unprecedented demand
Recorded during his Hecklers Welcome tour at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre in May this year, 1,000 records were released by Decca on Friday November 1 as a pre-order.
After an initial limited edition copies completely sold out, a new run of a further 1,000 copies have been rushed into production, due to ‘unprecedented’ demand.
Mr Acaster, 39, returned to his hometown to sell-out crowds, embracing interruptions from the audience – taking heckles, phone checks, popping to the loo – without complaint.
He said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to release this show on wax with Decca, especially because we recorded it in Kettering in a venue I’ve been going to since I was seven.
"I’m also delighted because we managed to capture one of the more chaotic gigs of the tour, full of moments that never happened before or since.”
In 2023, Mr Acaster was vocal in supporting the Lighthouse Theatre and the campaign to keep Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) open.
He brought his Hecklers Welcome twice to Kettering playing dates at Wicksteed Park as well as KLV.
Last month he appeared as a judge in the Seb Factor talent show at The Lighthouse Theatre.
His new release harks back to Decca Records’ association with comedy, dating back to the label’s foundations in the 1930s.
Other classic comedians’ work due to be republished by the label include Spike Milligan, Frankie Howard and Marty Feldman.
‘James Acaster: ‘Hecklers Welcome’ (Live at the KLV, Kettering) has been released by Decca Records and is available for £35.99.
To buy one of the thousand newly pressed copies click here .