Kettering infant school staff reunion sees former classroom colleagues fundraise and reminisce

Former colleagues at a Kettering infant school have reunited to fundraise and reminisce.

Members of teaching and support staff of Kettering Park Infant School met for a long-spoken about get-together.

Three former headteachers with just under 30 years’ service attended the event at St Andrew’s Church.

Sue Stokes, head from 1986-1997, was joined by Margaret Lewin (1998-2009) and Linda Griffiths (2010 - 2014).

Gemma Burn said: “It was something we had spoken about organising for a long time so we finally got round to it.

"Margaret gave a beautiful speech reminiscing about the school and staff and sharing memories.

"We also sang our old school song 'Come On, All Children' which was a lovely moment hearing everyone come together for the first time in many years.”

About 40 past and current members of staff attended the day – many spent more than 20 years at the school.

Gemma said: “Our longest serving member of staff was Lynda Capps, she was there for 42 years and still comes in now to volunteer, she and her children were past pupils.”

A total of £104 was raised at the gathering that will be shared between the SAMM charity (support after manslaughter and murder) and SUDC UK (sudden unexplained death in childhood) – in memory of former pupils.

Gemma added: “They are two charities that are close to our hearts due to losing children in school affected by this.”