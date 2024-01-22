Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roads around a Kettering factory, closed off following a leak from a liquid nitrogen tank at a factory on Telford Way Industrial Estate, have now been re-opened.

Firefighters were called to Cooney Marine Products shortly before 5am today (Monday, January 22).

Two fire crews and staff from the British Oxygen Company were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Fire Service appliances have now returned to their stations following this incident in Kettering this morning, and roads have reopened.

“Firefighters were called to Telford Way Industrial Estate in Kettering this morning.

“A cordon was put in place around Cooney Marine Products following a leak from a liquid nitrogen tank at the premises which was flagged to emergency services shortly before 5am today (January 22).