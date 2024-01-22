News you can trust since 1897
Kettering industrial estate roads closed following nitrogen gas leak

Cooney Marine fabricates stainless steel and aluminium products
By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Roads around a Kettering factory, closed off following a leak from a liquid nitrogen tank at a factory on Telford Way Industrial Estate, have now been re-opened.

Firefighters were called to Cooney Marine Products shortly before 5am today (Monday, January 22).

Two fire crews and staff from the British Oxygen Company were called to the scene.

Fire file picture/National WorldFire file picture/National World
Fire file picture/National World

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Fire Service appliances have now returned to their stations following this incident in Kettering this morning, and roads have reopened.

“Firefighters were called to Telford Way Industrial Estate in Kettering this morning.

“A cordon was put in place around Cooney Marine Products following a leak from a liquid nitrogen tank at the premises which was flagged to emergency services shortly before 5am today (January 22).

“Fire crews from Kettering and Rothwell returned to their stations shortly before 7am. The incident was handed over back to the site supervisors.”

