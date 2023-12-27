Kettering Indian community's Diwali donation drive boosts food bank supplies

Dozens of items have been donated to the food bank.

The collection event saw pasta, rice, sauces, tinned products, biscuits, sugar and more given to Kettering Food Bank.

It was organised as part of celebrations for Diwali, or Deepavali as it is sometimes called, aiming to help the community.

Cllr Anup Pandey (Con), who helped organise the collection, said: "The Indian community, particularly during the festival of lights, Deepavali, emphasises giving back to society.

"While traditionally making individual donations, this year we are uniting efforts to collect contributions for the Kettering Food Bank.