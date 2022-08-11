Kettering ice cream parlour scoops sales and prize as temperatures rise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As temperatures rise across the area, people are flocking to buy award-winning ‘Britalian’ ice cream at a newly-opened Kettering gelateria – ice cream shop.

Rockys Gelato in Sheep Street has brought its tried and tested formula, already on sale across the county, to a store dedicated to their locally-produced icy treats.

Named this week at the Weetabix Food & Drink Awards as the Artisan Local Product of the Year 2022/23, the north Northants-made product scooped gold.

Holly Rock with the Gold award

Holly Rock, manager, has been inundated with people wanting to cool off as the heatwave continues.

She said: “When it gets hotter then we are inundated. When families come in it’s not just for the children, everyone gets one.

"Our best sellers are Rockys Rocher, hazelnut and our award-winning Naked Dairy.”

The Naked Dairy flavour is used as the basis of all the other gelatos on offer that includes Rockys Rocher (a version of Ferro Rocher), Raffaello (coconut and almond praline), Cherry Amore, Passion Fruit Ripple, Limoncello, Amaretto, Black Forest Apple Crumble and Pomegranate Ripple. They also produce sorbets including Pretty in Pink, a mix of raspberries, prosecco and rose.

Eliseo's ice cream cart

The first Rockys ice cream was created in 1882 when Eliseo Rocchiccioli moved to England from Barga, in Northern Tuscany. He anglicised his name and Eliseo’s great-great-great-grandson Ian Rock, from Broughton, continues the work.

He said: “Everything is 100 per cent natural. We only churn in a minimal amount of air, so the gelato is dense and unctuous."

“Holly has seen a great response from locals to the new Gelateria. Many have been saying that this type of shop is exactly what Kettering needs and helps make the area feel more cosmopolitan.”The ice creams are made from locally-sourced and natural ingredients. Milk is provided by Newlands Dairy Farm in Hannington.

Gold, silver and bronze winners of three categories at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drinks Awards 2022 were announced yesterday (August 10) at Daily Bread in Northampton.

Reverend Kate Bottley, a presenter known for starring on Gogglebox, greeted the winners as they collected their awards.