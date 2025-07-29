Kettering Household Waste Recycling Centre to introduce new 'improved' parking layout to eliminate reversing vehicles

Parking at Kettering’s household waste recycling centre will be altered in a bid to eliminate reversing vehicles and improve safety.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is making changes to the parking layout at the Kettering Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), which will come into effect from Wednesday, August 20.

Diagonal reverse parking bays at Kettering HWRC will be replaced with a new layout featuring two parallel parking rows, and a one-way access lane in between them.

The new layout will accommodate 14 average-sized vehicles, up from the current 12, and has been designed with safety and efficiency in mind – including new zebra crossings.

Kettering Household Recycling Centre in Garrard Way - with the current parking bays and the new layout/Google /NNC

Cllr Ken Harrington, executive member for assets, waste and environmental services, said: “We know how well-used and valued the Kettering HWRC is by local residents, and we’ve listened carefully to feedback about how the site operates during busy periods. These changes are a practical step to improve safety and reduce waiting times, while still offering the same recycling services people rely on.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we introduce the new layout and thank residents in advance for their cooperation.”

The changes are part of a wider programme of improvements following NNC’s new contract with HW Martin Waste Ltd (HWM), which began on April 1, 2025.

Under this contract, HWM now manages all four HWRCs across north Northamptonshire.

Kettering Household Recycling Centre in Garrard Way new layout/NNC

A council spokesman added: “By removing the need for reverse parking, the site will be safer for both drivers and staff. The improved arrangement will also help to speed up turnaround times, allow for more drop-offs to happen at the same time, and make it easier for visitors to spot available spaces, all of which will help to reduce queuing during peak times.

“The range of materials accepted at the site remains unchanged, and residents will continue to have access to the same recycling services as before.”

People will now be asked to use the marked parking bays, and to help everyone adjust to the new layout, additional site staff will be on hand to direct vehicles and during the transition period.

Layout upgrades are also planned for the Wellingborough and Rushden HWRCs in the coming weeks as part of NNC’s ‘ongoing commitment’ to enhancing the efficiency, safety, and accessibility of its waste and recycling services.